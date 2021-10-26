New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $463,000 Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives decreased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

