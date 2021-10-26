New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,305 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 52.9% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,206,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.