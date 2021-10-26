New England Asset Management Inc. Has $91,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Leidos by 55.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,050. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

