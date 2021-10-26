New England Asset Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

NYSE PG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.03. 77,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

