New England Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $45,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.48. 2,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,999. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.