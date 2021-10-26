New England Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

BMY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 177,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

