Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $669.55. The stock had a trading volume of 87,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average of $539.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $675.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,256 shares of company stock worth $73,326,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

