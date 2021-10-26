National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.450 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 254.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

