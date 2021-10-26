Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 5.5%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10. 177,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,050,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
