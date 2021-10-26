Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 5.5%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10. 177,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,050,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.