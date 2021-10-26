Multiplier Reaches Market Cap of $271,922.26 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $271,922.26 and $39,978.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00072255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.21 or 1.00018690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.94 or 0.06749417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

