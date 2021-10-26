MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

MSCI stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,274. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.87 and a 200-day moving average of $550.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.