Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.87

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 5315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

