Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MPAA opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.