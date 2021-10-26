Motive Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 559,397 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

