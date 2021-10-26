Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

