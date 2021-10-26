Motive Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

