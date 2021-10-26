Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,292 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $124.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.