Morgan Stanley Has $1.27 Billion Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.99% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,274,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,755,000 after buying an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.