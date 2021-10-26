Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund accounts for 1.1% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EDD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,309. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

