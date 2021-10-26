Monavale Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. Monavale has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $38,090.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $441.95 or 0.00731135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00319909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,894 coins and its circulating supply is 8,929 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

