Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.
NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
