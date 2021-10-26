Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

