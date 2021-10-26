Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

About Mirion Technologies

