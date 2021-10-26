Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,538.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $7,538.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00075086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00114032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,935,791,840 coins and its circulating supply is 4,730,582,273 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

