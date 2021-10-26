Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.59% of Metropolitan Bank worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 2,788.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.