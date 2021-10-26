Merewether Investment Management LP Has $51.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,260 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up approximately 9.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $51,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 36,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,723. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Truist raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.