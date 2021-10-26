Merewether Investment Management LP Has $23.17 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,755 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for about 4.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.60% of Denbury worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,956. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

