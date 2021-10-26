Merewether Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Merewether Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 207,760 shares during the quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,213. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.