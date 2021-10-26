MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,050.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,941.29.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,536.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,773.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,597.58. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,730.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

