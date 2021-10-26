MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $97,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $3,648,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.2% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,544.62. 1,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,773.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,597.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,192.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,730.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,941.29.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

