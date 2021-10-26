MenaPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $580.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $580.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

