megaBONK Price Tops $0.0399 on Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $119,825.03 and approximately $6,128.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00214010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

