Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.66-$4.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-$1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.660-$4.770 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.38. 249,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,219. Medpace has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

