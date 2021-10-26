Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP traded up $24.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.02. 893,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.59. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $6,665,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

