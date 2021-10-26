Maven Securities LTD Has $809,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1,978.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

