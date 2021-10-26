Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of MTDR opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

