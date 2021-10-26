Massnet (MASS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $31.59 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.65 or 0.00330536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

