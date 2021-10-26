Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.09

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 48987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 19,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,545.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 766,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

