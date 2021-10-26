Martin A. Lehr Buys 10,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

