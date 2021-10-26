Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

MMC stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

