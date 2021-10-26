Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.91. 1,945,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,723. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

