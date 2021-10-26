Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.70. 264,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

