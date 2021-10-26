MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.56. MarineMax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

