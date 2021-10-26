Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $70.33 Average PT from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

