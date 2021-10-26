Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$30.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. CSFB downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.75.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.12 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 22.1700011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,998.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

