Manning & Napier (MN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $178.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.