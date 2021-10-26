Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $16.50 on Major Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $57.88 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.50 or 0.00027235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00074049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 0.99944895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.24 or 0.06864834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

