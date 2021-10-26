MANA Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. MoneyGram International accounts for approximately 10.5% of MANA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $623.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

