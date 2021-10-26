Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.01

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

