Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 17,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,093. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $864.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

