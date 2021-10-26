Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 1,200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $142.85. 6,233,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,793,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

